Hardy Sandhu becomes first Punjabi artist to touch 100 million mark

MUMBAI: Hardy Sandhu, the heart- throb of millions, has become the first artist to reach 100 million views on YouTube with his smash hit ‘Backbone’. In just a five-month span the song has reached 100 million views and yet counting.

This romantic song has been penned down by Jaani, composed by B-Praak and shot in beautiful locations of Australia by Arvindr Khaira and is released by Sony Music.

"Social media is the only way I can connect with my fans that are spread world over. I also follow it for feedback, I remember when ‘Backbone’ was released, the reactions were instantly awesome. Now I have 100 million views that has happened because of my fans, I want to thank them for all the love, “said Hardy Sandu.

Check out the song below: