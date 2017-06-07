Bohemia and folk singer Satti Satvinder collaborate for 'Patake'

MUMBAI: From soulful music to rap, from Bollywood to Sufi, the music fraternity is witnessing new genres, along with artists budding from cities like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana among others. Folk-oriented vocalist, Satti Satvinder teamed up with the king of Punjabi rap, Bohemia to create their new single, ‘Patake’ which was released on 13 April 2017.

The hit single was brought to the audiences by CEO Davindra Sandhu and Executive Director Parminder Guri from Funkbox USA, in association with Hungama and Artist Aloud with Haji Springer on the beat as music and video director. This powerful Punjabi anthem is sure to make your feet tap, and get you grooving.

Satti Satvinder previously has songs like 'London', 'Gabhru Di Sardari' to his credit among others. Bohemia, the pioneer of Punjabi Rap, has several albums like 'Skull and Bones', 'Thousand Thoughts' among others along with collaborating with acclaimed artists like Snoop Dogg, Akshay Kumar and Mika Singh in the past.

On expressing her thoughts on the release of the new song, Artist Aloud VP Soumini Paul commented, “Satti Satvinder and Bohemia have created a very catchy anthem which people will be humming to in no time. We feel delighted to be associated with the two dynamic artists, and offer them a chance to showcase their skills. We look forward to replicating the same in the coming future, along with inviting and promoting more music from indie artists.”