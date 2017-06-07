RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jun 2017 19:23 |  By RnMTeam

Bohemia and folk singer Satti Satvinder collaborate for 'Patake'

MUMBAI: From soulful music to rap, from Bollywood to Sufi, the music fraternity is witnessing new genres, along with artists budding from cities like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana among others. Folk-oriented vocalist, Satti Satvinder teamed up with the king of Punjabi rap, Bohemia to create their new single, ‘Patake’ which was released on 13 April 2017.

The hit single was brought to the audiences by CEO Davindra Sandhu and Executive Director Parminder Guri from Funkbox USA, in association with Hungama and Artist Aloud with Haji Springer on the beat as music and video director. This powerful Punjabi anthem is sure to make your feet tap, and get you grooving.

Satti Satvinder previously has songs like 'London', 'Gabhru Di Sardari' to his credit among others. Bohemia, the pioneer of Punjabi Rap, has several albums like 'Skull and Bones', 'Thousand Thoughts' among others along with collaborating with acclaimed artists like Snoop Dogg, Akshay Kumar and Mika Singh in the past.

On expressing her thoughts on the release of the new song, Artist Aloud VP Soumini Paul commented, “Satti Satvinder and Bohemia have created a very catchy anthem which people will be humming to in no time. We feel delighted to be associated with the two dynamic artists, and offer them a chance to showcase their skills. We look forward to replicating the same in the coming future, along with inviting and promoting more music from indie artists.”

Tags
Artist Aloud Soumini Paul Bohemia Satti Satvinder Funkbox Hungama Patake
Related news
News | 11 May 2017

Bohemia reminisces old days with new single 'Purana Wala'

MUMBAI: Rapper Bohemia has come up with a new single titled 'Purana Wala', through which he has reminisced his old days in the rap genre. The track will be featured on 'MTV Spoken Word'.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2017

Bohemia releases his newest music video 'Titli'

MUMBAI: Roger David, best known as Bohemia just released a music video ‘Titli’ from his upcoming album 'Skull and Bones'. The talented man has also given the music and lyrics for this song.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2017

Neha Kakkar eyeing international collaboration

MUMBAI: The world is no more alien to the happenings of one and other. YouTube and social platforms have bridged the gap, but it's music that’s bringing different cultures together.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2017

Technology, music bring people closer: Singer Preety

MUMBAI: Independent singer Preety Bhalla, who met Ilana Segev via social media and later collaborated with the Israeli artiste, says music and advancement of technology are bringing people closer to each other.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2017

Preety Bhalla collaborates with Israeli artist Ilana Segev on 'Sha La La'

MUMBAI: A versatile singer and musician Preety Bhalla, who has established herself in the Sufi and Devotional genre of music, launched her new pop single 'Sha La La' in collaboration with Israeli artist, Ilana Segev, exclusively on Hungama.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Highlights of the 17th PALM Expo

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 from 1-3 June encompassed highlread more

Press Releases
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival to air live on Red Bull TV

MUMBAI: An iconic staple of the American music festival scene, Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival tread more

Press Releases
Red FM partners with Inclusive India Campaign

MUMBAI: Red FM is very proud to announce their new partnership with the Inclusive India Campaign.read more

Press Releases
The Orchard expands its reach in global distribution combination

MUMBAI: The Orchard is broadening its global leadership in music, video and film distribution thrread more

Press Releases
Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi become a part of 'Chaar Bottle Roz Ka'
, ,

MUMBAI:  The Bollywood superstars Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi were spotted in the busy strread more

top# 5 articles

1
Baleno Wicked Weekends returns with FuzzCulture and DJ SA

MUMBAI: The longest party marathon Baleno Wicked Weekends is back to Mumbai with VIMA Asia winners (2014), FuzzCulture and VH1 MyFav Award winner, DJ...read more

2
Salim-Sulaiman to compose music for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

MUMBAI: Salim- Sulaiman just confirmed that they will be giving music to the film based on former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, ‘The...read more

3
Broadway musical on Cher's life to come in 2018

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Cher has announced that a musical on her life is all set to hit the Broadway in 2018. Cher made the announcement on Twitter on...read more

4
Swift's mother approves her relationship with Alwyn

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift reportedly introduced her rumoured new boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, to her family in Nashville, and her mother has...read more

5
I was an unfortunate looking kid: Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has poked fun at himself and called himself an "unfortunate looking kid". He said so during ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group