News |  07 Jun 2017 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Baleno Wicked Weekends returns with FuzzCulture and DJ SA

MUMBAI: The longest party marathon Baleno Wicked Weekends is back to Mumbai with VIMA Asia winners (2014), FuzzCulture and VH1 MyFav Award winner, DJ SA on 10 June at Verbena, Kamla Mills, Lower Parel.

FuzzCulture is an electro-rock duo from Delhi. They have carved a niche in the nation’s underground music scene with a sound that married heavy metal and dance with a Dadaist aesthetic cast from the chaos of life in the world’s largest, and most restless, democracy. FuzzCulture is a two-piece electronic music outfit from New Delhi, India Comprising of Arsh Sharma and Srijan Mahajan.

DJ SA a Mumbai-based hip-hop, trap and dancehall artist has become one of the most reliable names in the club music scene, for always knowing how to work a packed house and get feet moving. His instinctive mixes, a keen ear for trends and a passion that runs through everything he does – SA has been voted ‘India’s best Hip Hop DJ’ at the first VH1 MyFav Awards. With features on GQ India, Verve and many more, SA has undoubtedly played a key role in pushing Hip Hop in India

Baleno Wicked Weekends is an intellectual property of Zee Live, dedicated to creating memorable experiences and reinventing the urban nightlife scene across India.

Baleno Wicked Weekends FuzzCulture DJ Sa
