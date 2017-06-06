RadioandMusic
Piers Morgan apologises to Ariana Grande

MUMBAI :TV personality Piers Morgan has issued a public apology to singer Ariana Grande after watching her comfort a crying schoolgirl at her One Love Manchester benefit concert.

A few days ago, he slammed the singer for flying back to the US after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the end of her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22. He claimed she should have been visiting the injured in hospitals instead of jetting off hours after the terror attack.

On Monday, he admitted he had "misjudged" the singer and apologised to her on Twitter, reports mirror.co.uk.

He wrote: "I misjudged you, Ariana Grande and I apologise. You're an admirable young woman and this is a magnificent night. Respect."

Grande appeared on stage here on June 4 for a benefit concert with a local school choir and was seen comforting one girl, who was in tears, in front of the crowd of 50,000 fans.

(Source: IANS )

