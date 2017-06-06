RadioandMusic
Papon's releases Assamese album after 7 years

MUMBAI: The wait is over! After almost seven years, Papon has released his Assamese album 'Notun Puhor' today, 6 June 2017 on Saavn.

The name of the album 'Notun Puhor' signifies ‘New Light’.

The album contains six songs in Assamese – ‘Ubhoti Aakou’, ‘Herua Baatot’, ‘Khel’, ‘Eri Thoi Oha Mur’, ‘Bohu Baat’, and ‘Notun Puhor’. The songs are indeed a treat to the ears and we hope the ‘New Light’ will touch everyone’s heart.

Listen to the tracks:

https://www.saavn.com/play/featured/assamese/Papon_Hits/fOgUeW9dwO7femJ6...

The album is available on all the digital platforms.

Furthermore, Papon is also a part of the third edition of Sennheiser Top 50-a battle of Indian bands along with the stalwarts of the music industry Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy and Raghu Dixit.

Also Read: Sennheiser Top 50 Season 3 is back; registration starts from 1 June 

 

