JLo forces beau to fire female staffers

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez reportedly forced her beau Alex Rodriguez to fire attractive female staffers because she didn't want beautiful women around him.

"Jen basically made him fire anyone in his entourage or his staff who were too good-looking. He didn't think she was serious and they had a big of an argument over it, but he's relented and is replacing a few key members of his team," a source told OK! magazine.

Her controlling behaviour is said to have made Rodriguez's close friends upset, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's not gone down well with his inner circle, who think she's a controlling bully with Alex. There's no doubt Alex needed to be taken down a peg or two, but not like this!" the source shared.

This wasn't the first time Lopez was reported to be a "controlling bully."

Last month, it was reported that the ‘Ain't your mama’ singer hired a private investigator to spy on the former professional baseball athlete.

She was afraid that he would be back to his "player" self because she was "well aware" that he cheated on his former wife Cynthia Scurtis and "doesn't want to be another notch in A-Rod's belt".

