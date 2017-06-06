Grande visits Manchester terror attack victims in hospital

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande paid a surprise visit to a hospital to meet some of the young fans, who were injured in last week's Manchester terror attack.

Among the victims she met was Jaden Farrell-Mann, from Denton, who suffered fractures to both of her legs and shrapnel wounds during the explosion that killed 22 people in Manchester Arena on May 22, said the online arm of the newspaper.

Besides Jaden, Grande met Evie Mills, 14, who suffered damage to her legs and chest in the attack, and eight-year-old victim Lily Harrison at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital here.

She brought the children presents and signed autographs during her visit.

(Source: IANS)