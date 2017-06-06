RadioandMusic
Birthday Special: A mix from the Neha Kakkar library

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar a perfect example of the Hindi phrase 'Chota Box Bada Dhamaka' has crooned some outstanding Bollywood tracks. She has given the industry and 'Nehearts' - as her fans like being addressed -- hits after hits. Be it a love, emotional or a peppy track, Kakkar does it all dazzlingly.

On her special day, Radioandmusic.com wishes the songstress a very happy birthday and for Nehearts below are few awesome Kakkar songs, hand-picked by us.

Mile Ho Tum Humko

Mahi Ve

Aao Raja

Manali Trance

Sunny Sunny

Cheez Badi

Kar Gai Chull

Kaala Chashma

Let’s Talk About Love

Phone Main Teri Photo

