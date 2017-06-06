Birthday Special: A mix from the Neha Kakkar library
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar a perfect example of the Hindi phrase 'Chota Box Bada Dhamaka' has crooned some outstanding Bollywood tracks. She has given the industry and 'Nehearts' - as her fans like being addressed -- hits after hits. Be it a love, emotional or a peppy track, Kakkar does it all dazzlingly.
Also Read: 'Mile Ho Tum Humko' achieves a million YouTube likes
On her special day, Radioandmusic.com wishes the songstress a very happy birthday and for Nehearts below are few awesome Kakkar songs, hand-picked by us.
Mile Ho Tum Humko
Mahi Ve
Aao Raja
Manali Trance
Sunny Sunny
Cheez Badi
Kar Gai Chull
Kaala Chashma
Let’s Talk About Love
Phone Main Teri Photo