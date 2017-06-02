Sonny Wharton to release 'Vice' under SIZE Records

MUMBAI: British producer Sonny Wharton has announced the release of his new single ‘Vice’, out now via Steve Angello’s SIZE Records.

Sonny’s latest tech-house serving embodies a driving bassline and irresistibly catchy vocals, partnered with a bold percussive break down.

Sonny’s remarkable production style has gained the attention of tastemakers including BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Danny Howard, as well as legendary hitmaker Fatboy Slim. Not stopping there, Carl Cox championed the British producer’s hit single ‘Raindance’ as his ‘Ibiza Tune Of The Summer’ for his Review Show on Radio 1.

Elsewhere, Sonny has played sets across Europe, Asia and America. Closer to home, he has previously performed at Glastonbury, V Festival, Global Gathering and Isle of Wight Festival. This year, Sonny will be returning to the festival circuit this summer, where he will play alongside the likes of Chase & Status, Sigala, Wilkinson and Fatboy Slim at Beats For Love Festival in the Czech Republic.

Ready to become another dancefloor anthem for Sonny, ‘Vice’ feels like the perfect soundtrack to his adventurous months ahead.