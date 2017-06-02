RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2017 20:17 |  By RnMTeam

Heren turns up the heat with his summer anthem 'One Life'

MUMBAI: Heren is back with ‘One Life’, a brand new single that straddles the fine line between pop and dance with precision, proving once again Heren’s rare ability to provide quality crossover tracks that work on the dancefloor, while maintaining mainstream appeal. ‘One Life’ has a positive vibe and has arrived at the perfect time with summer on the horizon. The big bassline and infectious melodies which have become Heren’s trademarks are present in ‘One Life’, complimented by a vocal that takes the track to the next level.

A former member of Yall, whose hit ‘Hundred Miles’ went viral with over 160 million streams, Heren once again collaborates with Desigual on ‘One Life’, for their ‘Exotic Jeans’ campaign. Heren has reached more than 190 Million streams worldwide with his tracks, and has established himself as one of the most accomplished producers in his field. ‘One Life’ is set to further strengthen that reputation, and thrust Heren’s name into the spotlight once again.

Tags
One Life Heren Hundred Miles
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
RJ Naved moves from 'Mirchi Murga' to 'The Naved Khan Show'

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi's RJ Naved best known for his 'Mirchi Murga' is now entertainread more

News
Anup Jalota's concert to be live streamed across Hungama platforms

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer and musician, Anup Jalota, renowned for his renditions of Bhajans and dread more

News
AIR offers to move contractual employees to regional news unit cities

NEW DELHI: The recent media reports suggest that the news of government shifting daily bulletins read more

Press Releases
Red FM is back with Thappa's season 5

MUMBAI: India's most awarded and largest private radio network, Red FM, is back with its icoread more

News
BARC Week 21: Sony Rox HD enters the chart; Mastiii stays at the peak

MUMBAI: Week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not witness read more

top# 5 articles

1
Suneel Darshan unravels the musical journey of 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha'

MUMBAI: With music being the soul of Suneel Darshan’s ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ (EHTEDT), the challenging task for the filmmaker of the...read more

2
Watch Anton Kubikov's cool video for 'North' from his upcoming LP 'Whatness'

MUMBAI: While the last Kompakt offering from legendary Russian synthesists SCSI-9 dates back to 2008, when the duo released their album ‘Easy As Down...read more

3
MOTi produces club-ready ViP mix of new anthem 'The Game'

MUMBAI: MOTi’s new disco-flavoured crossover smash ‘The Game’ has been sound tracking the early summer in perfect style recently. Now the Dutch...read more

4
Marvin Humes reveals upcoming Ibiza 2017 dates

MUMBAI: British DJ, producer and broadcaster Marvin Humes has announced his return to Ibiza this summer. Marvin kicks off the season at Bob Sinclar’...read more

5
Sultan + Shepard release music video for 'Damn"

MUMBAI: Accomplished duo Sultan + Shepard have released an enigmatic music video for their latest single 'Damn' which features appearances from both...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group