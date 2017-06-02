Heren turns up the heat with his summer anthem 'One Life'

MUMBAI: Heren is back with ‘One Life’, a brand new single that straddles the fine line between pop and dance with precision, proving once again Heren’s rare ability to provide quality crossover tracks that work on the dancefloor, while maintaining mainstream appeal. ‘One Life’ has a positive vibe and has arrived at the perfect time with summer on the horizon. The big bassline and infectious melodies which have become Heren’s trademarks are present in ‘One Life’, complimented by a vocal that takes the track to the next level.

A former member of Yall, whose hit ‘Hundred Miles’ went viral with over 160 million streams, Heren once again collaborates with Desigual on ‘One Life’, for their ‘Exotic Jeans’ campaign. Heren has reached more than 190 Million streams worldwide with his tracks, and has established himself as one of the most accomplished producers in his field. ‘One Life’ is set to further strengthen that reputation, and thrust Heren’s name into the spotlight once again.