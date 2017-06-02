Nakash Aziz re-records Marathi anthem for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Bali

MUMBAI: Nakash Aziz who is known for lending his powerful voice to songs like ‘Jabra Fan’ from ‘Fan’, ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’ and ‘Gandi Baat’ from R…Rajkumar’, ‘Cutie Pie’ from ‘ Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Ye Jawaani Teri’ from ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ has sung for the most awaited movie of the year ‘Sachin : A Billion Dreams’. Nakash has sung a Marathi track for the movie which is composed by AR Rahman. It’s a Marathi version of song ‘Sachin Sachin’ which is sung by national award winning singer, Sukhwinder Singh in Hindi.

Interestingly, Nakash had to re-record this Marathi song in Bali as legendary composer A R Rahman wanted to record few portions of it again. “Nakash recorded the song before leaving for Bali but Rahman wanted certain portions of the song re-recorded. Thus, his team contacted him in Bali. The song needed to be recorded immediately. Being a thorough professional Nakash readily agreed to this and booked a recording studio in Bali and to re-record those portions of the song and submitted it to Rahman,” informs a source.

Commenting on the same, Nakash says “I had recorded the song few days prior to my Bali trip but Rahman sir wanted to re-record few portions and that too immediately. I searched a lot and finally found a studio there and I recorded it again. It was a fun experience while recording the song and it’s for none other than the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. I got goosebumps while singing that track and I feel lucky to be associated with this film as I am a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar and to be a voice of AR Rahman’s composition was a cherry on the cake.”

Check the song here –