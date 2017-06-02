RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2017 19:20 |  By RnMTeam

Marvin Humes reveals upcoming Ibiza 2017 dates

MUMBAI: British DJ, producer and broadcaster Marvin Humes has announced his return to Ibiza this summer. Marvin kicks off the season at Bob Sinclar’s ‘Pure Pacha, Paris by Night’, before playing at Tinie Tempah’s ‘Disturbing Ibiza’ at Ushuaia Ibiza alongside the legendary DJ EZ, as well as Craig David’s ‘TS5’ at Ibiza Rocks. Marvin will also join Mambo Brothers’ brand-new residency ‘Hï Sundays!’ at the newly launched Hï Ibiza, alongside a selection of high-profile guests including Jonas Blue, The Magician and Danny Howard to name a few.

No stranger to the White Isle, Marvin showcased his talent behind the decks last summer at Café Mambo, where any DJ worth their salt have graced the decks over the years. He also played at Martin Solveig’s ‘My House’ Ibiza residency at Pacha, alongside the likes of Mark Ronson, Diplo, Clean Bandit and Blonde.

Marvin’s forthcoming season on the Island will be his biggest yet and will add to the remarkable success he has achieved over his fourteen-year career. Alongside his return to Ibiza, Marvin will also shine a spotlight on his production abilities through his own material in the coming months. Currently working in the studio with the UK’s rising underground dance talent including Kideko, George Kwali and Alex Adair, Marvin is ready to cement his place as a respected DJ, producer and tastemaker, equipped for the next chapter in his music career.

Tags
Marvin Humes Ibiza Bob Sinclar Tinie Tempah Craig David Jonas Blue The Magician Danny Howard
Related news
News | 04 May 2017

We're super excited to join the Ushuaïa family and teaming up with Tomorrowland: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

MUMBAI: With their final residency shrouded in mystery for many months, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel have finally put the rumours to rest with the announcement that they have joined forces with Tomorrowland and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to host a magical summer of madness.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2017

DJ Afrojack adds his touch to Ananya Birla's 'Livin' The Life'

MUMBAI: Ananya Birla's debut International single 'Livin' The Life' on Universal Music Group, crossed 2.5 million audio streams ever since its release in November, 2016. The music video has been viewed over 5 million times on VEVO/YouTube.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2016

Hard Rock Cafe India promotes northeast musicians on 10th anniversary

MUMBAI: Rock music-themed bistro chain Hard Rock Cafe India has put the spotlight on Naga bands to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

read more
News | 08 Jul 2016

Bieber, Jonas spoof 'Famous' video

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West's controversial 'Famous' music video has got a so-called safe-for-work version featuring the likes of Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and Meghan Trainor.

read more
News | 23 May 2016

Sem Vox releases brand new Don’t Let Daddy India Anthem – Mumbai

MUMBAI: Dutch producer, DJ, and label co-owner Sem Vox unleashed a brand-new Don’t Let Daddy Know anthem today.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RJ Naved moves from 'Mirchi Murga' to 'The Naved Khan Show'

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi's RJ Naved best known for his 'Mirchi Murga' is now entertainread more

News
Anup Jalota's concert to be live streamed across Hungama platforms

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer and musician, Anup Jalota, renowned for his renditions of Bhajans and dread more

News
AIR offers to move contractual employees to regional news unit cities

NEW DELHI: The recent media reports suggest that the news of government shifting daily bulletins read more

Press Releases
Red FM is back with Thappa's season 5

MUMBAI: India's most awarded and largest private radio network, Red FM, is back with its icoread more

News
BARC Week 21: Sony Rox HD enters the chart; Mastiii stays at the peak

MUMBAI: Week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not witness read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal and Abhijit Vaghani recreate song for T-Series 'MixTape'

MUMBAI: T-Series will be launching its new property ‘MixTape’ sometime this month. ‘MixTape’ will be one of the most interesting concepts in the...read more

2
Atif Aslam sings Raabta's new song 'Darasal'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Raabta' have released yet another dreamy melody titled 'Darasal' sung by Atif Aslam and composed by Jam8. The song featured...read more

3
The Social Festival reveals fifth-anniversary edition line-up

MUMBAI: After the success of this year’s Winter Social and the brand new Colombia and Mexico ventures in March, The Social Festival and its founder...read more

4
I'm not as crazy as Lady Gaga, says Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: "Outrageous fashion" has been a part of his life since school days. And actor Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric style, says his craziest...read more

5
Himesh launches his 700th song 'Every Night And Day' with Iulia Vantur

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya’s music album 'Aap Se Mausiquii' produced by Bhushan Kumar which has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group