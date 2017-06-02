Akasa's mashup bring Badshah and Ed Sheeran together

MUMBAI: Akasa Singh who has been in the news for her recent duet with Ricky Martin has a new mashup up on her YouTube channel. She has managed to get Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ and Badshah’s ‘Mercy’ together. The music sound superlative and Akasa’s voice adds panache to it.

The video has her taking audiences through her life and features all those who are close to her even her cute cuddly dog Treble.

Says Akasa, “This was great fun! These songs have been on loop for me so an obvious choice for my first mashup. Also treble is a star, go go watch now!”

Check the song here -

Sony Music worked on the video and mashup concept along with Akasa