T-Series joins hands with Shailendra Singh's Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: A first-time-ever, mega T-Series World Bollywood Music Showcase to open the festival on 1 December 2017. Today, in a special Facebook Live signing ceremony at the T-Series studios, Bhushan Kumar announced that T-Series, India’s #1 Music label and movie studio, would join hands with Shailendra Singh’s Guestlist4Good, to curate the opening day of the World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival - called ‘T-Series4Good’.

After Shailendra Singh’s surprise announcement on 1 January that he was launching the ‘biggest entertainment-for-good event on the planet’, the World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival from 1-3 December 2017 seems to get bigger with each detail released. When it was announced that Hardwell was returning to headline Day three, on 3 December of the festival, there were 100,000+ registrations logged to ‘get on Hardwell’s Guestlist’ within the first 48 hours.

“T-Series is proud of Shailendra Singh’s World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival,"​exclaims T-Series MD, Bhushan Kumar. “We are excited to curate a T-Series World Bollywood showcase at the World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival. My father, Gulshan Kumar, cared deeply about the power of music to connect people to make the world a better place. For Guestlist4Good, we will unite Bollywood, bringing together its biggest artists and musicians for a never-seen-before entertainment experience, for a very good cause - the education of Indian children.”

Earlier this year, sending shockwaves around the world, T-Series was ranked as the ‘World’s no. 1 Music Channel on YouTube’, with over 7.3 billion views in 2016! India’s homegrown channel beat out worldwide favourites like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift for the top spot. In 2017, they are well on their way to releasing 11 Bollywood feature films and music for over 40 big budget films. The T-Series World Bollywood Music Showcase at the World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival will be the perfect celebration for what is sure to be an exceptional year.

“We are uniting the world of music and entertainment for the World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival; in India, for India,” says Shailendra Singh, Joint MD of Percept and Inceptor of Guestlist4Good. “But there is no better way to start the festival, than with a celebration of our very own Indian film and music industry. One in seven of the world’s population is Indian. When we stream the T-Series World Bollywood Music Showcase live to 120 countries around the world, the world will come together for the entertainment, but will also be changing the lives of Indian children.”

The T-Series World Bollywood Music Showcase opening the festival on Dec 1, will be followed by international pop and live music on 2 December, and a line-up of the world’s biggest DJs on 3 December, headlined by the World’s Biggest Guestlist Firestarter - Hardwell. Slated to be the ‘world’s biggest entertain-for-good event on the planet’, the profits of the event will be donated to charity partner Magic Bus, to enrol 100,000 new children on their sport and mentorship based educational programme. Magic Bus pulls children out of poverty through education, and through two previous events, Guestlist4Good has already educated 28,200 children.