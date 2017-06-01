Stellar line of expert speakers at PALM Conference and Seminar Programme

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 will encompass highly informative and educational lectures, panel discussions, seminar sessions, company sponsored product presentations and workshops on subjects of relevance ranging from stage sound and light, AV install and integration and install to music production industry.

Inspiring, Informing and Educating are a stellar line up of ace speakers who have excelled in their respective fields. The first day of the conference programme will witness a session on ‘When Lighting and Sound Interact with Becket Tundatil’ which will be moderated by Pankaj Pawan. In this session, the conference delegates will learn about Becket's unique lighting design on screen. This will be followed by a Yamaha Seminar Session on VCM technology by Toshifumi Kunimoto, Fellow - Research and Development Division Technology Unit, Yamaha Corporation.

The attendee’s will also stand a chance to gain tips and secrets in the live sound realm, with the informative session-“Going LIVE with leading FOH Engineer Fali Damania”.

Day 1 will end with Entertainment Event Management Session-How To Plan A Mid-Scale Event - Tech Perspective. The session will be moderated by Sachit Subramanian Director, Circle Pro Audio LLP and Amit Relan - Co Producer, WOOT factor. The panelists will be Vinod Bangera CEO, Systematic Inc. and Vikaas Kalantri CEO, White Leaf Entertainment Media Pvt. Ltd.

Inspiring one and all present on the second day of the programme will be the esteemed speakers talking about all things related to ‘AV Install and Integration’. The first session on 2 June will be SIN for IT / AV led by A.R. Chandrashekhar, ICT-AV-CCTV-Automation Consultant. Following this will be HARMAN Session on Audio Install and Integration by Ashish Barje, Studio, Broadcast and MI Market - ‎Harman International IndiaPvt. Ltd.

The attendees will stand a chance to understand the advantages of using digital loudspeaker management with a ‘Presentation on Loudspeaker Management Systems’ by Michele Marani, Seed Digital Asia. In the insightful session by Colin Kavanagh, VP and GM of Philips Entertainment Lighting, the attendees can learn about the LED Innovativeness and the Future in Entertainment Lighting. The session on ‘Art Of Multi-Imaging - Production And Techniques’ will be led by Vijay Sabhlok, Technical Evangelist.

The Point Blank Masterclass with Sanchit Balhara with an introduction by Rob Cowan will be the opening session on day 3. This will be followed by a session- ‘Cultural differences in production and mastering practices’ by Donal Whelan, Hafod Mastering and Vijay Dayal, YRF Studios.

The dignitaries will also stand a chance to interact one on one with none other than Padma Shri Dr. Resul Pookutty and can understand the ‘Art Of Recording Film Song – A Modern Perspective’ in a Session led by him.

The Conference programme will also have AES India PALM Open Forum for Sound Engineers’ that will be convened by Aditya Modi. The Speakers will be Uday Chitre, Chairman of Audio Engineering Society, India and Mahesh Amberkar, Sound Engg.

The three-day Conference and Seminar Programme will be held at the International Lounge in the Hall 1 Mezzanine, offering an ideal networking environment and provide for an interactive exchange of ideas and knowledge.