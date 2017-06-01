RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jun 2017 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

Stellar line of expert speakers at PALM Conference and Seminar Programme

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 will encompass highly informative and educational lectures, panel discussions, seminar sessions, company sponsored product presentations and workshops on subjects of relevance ranging from stage sound and light, AV install and integration and install to music production industry.

Inspiring, Informing and Educating are a stellar line up of ace speakers who have excelled in their respective fields. The first day of the conference programme will witness a session on ‘When Lighting and Sound Interact with Becket Tundatil’ which will be moderated by Pankaj Pawan. In this session, the conference delegates will learn about Becket's unique lighting design on screen. This will be followed by a Yamaha Seminar Session on VCM technology by Toshifumi Kunimoto, Fellow - Research and Development Division Technology Unit, Yamaha Corporation.

The attendee’s will also stand a chance to gain tips and secrets in the live sound realm, with the informative session-“Going LIVE with leading FOH Engineer Fali Damania”.

Day 1 will end with Entertainment Event Management Session-How To Plan A Mid-Scale Event - Tech Perspective. The session will be moderated by Sachit Subramanian Director, Circle Pro Audio LLP and Amit Relan - Co Producer, WOOT factor. The panelists will be Vinod Bangera CEO, Systematic Inc. and Vikaas Kalantri CEO, White Leaf Entertainment Media Pvt. Ltd.

Inspiring one and all present on the second day of the programme will be the esteemed speakers talking about all things related to ‘AV Install and Integration’. The first session on 2 June will be SIN for IT / AV led by A.R. Chandrashekhar, ICT-AV-CCTV-Automation Consultant. Following this will be HARMAN Session on Audio Install and Integration by Ashish Barje, Studio, Broadcast and MI Market - ‎Harman International IndiaPvt. Ltd.

The attendees will stand a chance to understand the advantages of using digital loudspeaker management with a ‘Presentation on Loudspeaker Management Systems’ by Michele Marani, Seed Digital Asia. In the insightful session by Colin Kavanagh, VP and GM of Philips Entertainment Lighting, the attendees can learn about the LED Innovativeness and the Future in Entertainment Lighting. The session on ‘Art Of Multi-Imaging - Production And Techniques’ will be led by Vijay Sabhlok, Technical Evangelist.

The Point Blank Masterclass with Sanchit Balhara with an introduction by Rob Cowan will be the opening session on day 3. This will be followed by a session- ‘Cultural differences in production and mastering practices’ by Donal Whelan, Hafod Mastering and Vijay Dayal, YRF Studios.

The dignitaries will also stand a chance to interact one on one with none other than Padma Shri Dr. Resul Pookutty and can understand the ‘Art Of Recording Film Song – A Modern Perspective’ in a Session led by him.

The Conference programme will also have AES India PALM Open Forum for Sound Engineers’ that will be convened by Aditya Modi. The Speakers will be Uday Chitre, Chairman of Audio Engineering Society, India and Mahesh Amberkar, Sound Engg.

The three-day Conference and Seminar Programme will be held at the International Lounge in the Hall 1 Mezzanine, offering an ideal networking environment and provide for an interactive exchange of ideas and knowledge.

Tags
PALM Conference Seminar Programme Amit Relan Mahesh Amberkar Aditya Modi Vinod Bangera Pankaj Pawan
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
'Carpool Karaoke' to debut on Apple Music

MUMBAI: Apple today announced that 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' will be available to Aread more

News
Red FM's RJ Karam replaces RJ Abhilash on the 'Kaanphaad' show

MUMBAI: After RJ Abhilash moved out of Red FM, it was difficult to find another talent filled witread more

News
Mastiii announces 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates

MUMBAI: Mastiii has continued to retain its dominance in the music and youth arena for over two read more

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Stellar line of expert speakers at PALM Conference and Seminar Programme

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 will encompass highly informative and educational lectures, panel discussions,...read more

2
T-Series joins hands with Shailendra Singh's Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: A first-time-ever, mega T-Series World Bollywood Music Showcase to open the festival on 1 December 2017. Today, in a special Facebook Live...read more

3
T-Series yet again serves old wine in new bottle - 'Daru Vich Pyaar'

MUMBAI: After 'Dil Mere' and 'Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi’, Ashwni Dir's upcoming release ‘Guest Lin London’ released its third song ‘Daru Vich Pyaar’....read more

4
MTV Bollyland is all set to enthral Guwahati along with Neha Kakkar and Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: LIVE Viacom18's MTV Bollyland club nights is a series of 12 gigs that will be held all over the country. The club nights is all set to...read more

5
'Avahan' by SwarYatra to feature Pandit Sharad Sathe

MUMBAI: In Hindustani music, the Malhar groups of ragas showcase different moods of the monsoon, ranging from gentle and life giving to gloomy and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group