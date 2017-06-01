Prince Royce is inducted into The Bronx Walk of Fame

MUMBAI: Prince Royce received one of the Big Apple’s most prestigious honours last weekend with his inclusion into The Bronx Walk of Fame, becoming this attraction’s youngest inductee. The borough also honoured him with the installation of a permanent street sign with his name.

The honour was presented by the Bronx Borough President Ruben Díaz, Jr. this weekend. Prince Royce now joins some of the city’s most notable natives. (Video of the ceremony attached).

Last week the music video of his single “Deja vu” with Shakira surpassed 120 million views on YouTube/VEVO just six weeks after its premiere. To view the video, click HERE. This week, the song hit #1 on the Dominican Republic airplay charts, as tabulated by Monitor Latino. It also spent two consecutive weeks at #1 on the Costa Rica airplay chart. The single has been #1 on Billboard’s "Tropical Songs" chart for six consecutive weeks in the US and Puerto Rico.

Prince Royce’s latest album, FIVE, has been certified Double Platinum in the United States and Puerto Rico by the RIAA. FIVE is available from all digital-music stores. In late June, the singer and songwriter will launch his FIVE TOUR of the United States.