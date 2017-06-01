RadioandMusic
'Naach Meri Jaan' celebrates bhaihood in 'Tubelight'

MUMBAI: The latest track of Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight' is out and is the showcase of an unconditional bond between two brothers.

‘Naach Meri Jaan’ celebrates the serious brotherhood goals of two brothers during the Indo-China war in 1962.

Starring Khan brothers, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, the song is composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Kamaal Khan, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi and Tushar Joshi.

It is a song full of sibling love; the lyrics depict the strong bond of two brothers and how they have helped each other in their own ways. Listening to the song will make you remember of your own memories with your siblings; and your bond with them.

Check out the song below and get ready to be transported in the memories of your time with your siblings:

