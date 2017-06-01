RadioandMusic
MTV Bollyland is all set to enthral Guwahati along with Neha Kakkar and Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: LIVE Viacom18's MTV Bollyland club nights is a series of 12 gigs that will be held all over the country. The club nights is all set to enthral the audience in Guwahati on 3 June 2017.

It will feature multi-faceted Neha Kakkar, as well as the nation’s pop heartthrob Arjun Kanungo belting out their hit compositions.

Pumping up the festival would be renowned DJ Akbar Sami and DJ Anshul along with Sukh E joining the troupe in the extravagant musical offering.

