Foo Fighters surprise release 'Run' after 2015

MUMBAI: American rock band Foo Fighters on Thursday surprise-released their new single ‘Run’.

An ageless melodic hard rock anthem that showcases everything that has made Foo Fighters an unstoppable road and radio conquering machine, ‘Run’is the first new Foo Fighters music since the band gifted fans with the free Saint Cecilia EP in late 2015, read a statement from Sony Music.

Foo Fighters include Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

'Run’, which has "dive-bombing verses and soaring choruses", is accompanied by a time-traveling mind-warp of a video directed by Grohl.

(Source:IANS)