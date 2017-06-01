Bryson Tiller drops new album 'True To Self' a month before scheduled release

MUMBAI: Bryson Tiller surprised everyone when he dropped his sophomore album 'True To Self' a month before the scheduled release date. While many fans appreciated the generosity, Tiller neglected to speak on the motivation behind the decision. Now, the young singer recently told Billboard that the credit should be given to his manager.

"I can’t take the credit for that. It was just my manager; it was his plan [to] drop it a month early. I’ve been ready to get the music to the fans as soon as possible, so why not?” says Tiller. We planned it for a while. I actually forgot it was coming out early. Then they told me [last] week like, “Yo! You know it comes out this Friday?”

The gamble appears to have paid off, as Tiller's True To Self is on pace for a number one spot on Billboard's 200 charts