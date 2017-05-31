RadioandMusic
'Bulleya' hitmaker sings 'Iss Pyaar...' theme song

MUMBAI: Singer Amit Mishra, who belted out the hit number ‘Bulleya’ from Karan Johar's ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, has sung the title track of the show ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’.

The past tracks of the first two seasons of the Star Plus show were well received. The new one will not ‘go unnoticed’ as Mishra promises it to be "fresh".

Mishra said in a statement: "I've heard a lot of the show in the past, and when the makers approached me to sing the title track, I was more than excited. This song cannot go unnoticed as it is fresh and is composed in a stunning manner."

Its lead actor Barun Sobti is returning to the small screen after five years with the third season of the show, which also stars actress Shivani Tomar.

(Source: IANS)

