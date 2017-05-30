Rahman's son makes Hindi singing debut

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman's son A.R. Ameen made his singing debut in Hindi with ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’.

Ameen, 14, has sung the song ‘Mard Maratha’ for the James Erskine directorial, which released on 26 May .

Rahman, who is also the music composer for the film, took to Twitter where he shared the YouTube link to his son's song, which also features singer Anjali Gaikwad.

"AR Ameen's Hindi debut featuring Anjali Gaikwad," Rahman posted on Twitter on Monday.

Ameen has also sung for filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Tamil film ‘OK Kanmani’, English film ‘Couples Retreat’ and Telugu film ‘Nirmala Convent’.

(Source: IANS)