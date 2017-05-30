RadioandMusic
News |  30 May 2017 16:14 |  By Mallika Deb

Finally, Hard Rock Cafe to take its legacy to Kolkata

MUMBAI: After making Kolkata wait probably for the longest time Hard Rock Cafe is ultimately on the road to the city of joy. Yes, you heard that right! They will start a new journey in Kolkata very soon.

A couple of days ago, HRC took to their social media platform asking which artist's memorabilia fans would like to see at HRC Kolkata and the post was flooded with comments. The artists and bands’ names that came in reply to the post were, Pink Floyd, Freddie Mercury, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Beatles, Led Zeppelin, GnR, Pearl Jam among many others.

Rock music-themed bistro chain Hard Rock Cafe is one of those few places, which holds memoirs firmly from the past. Kolkata will have that legacy that will infuse the present with nostalgia, as the reminder of a timeless foundation and more. Last year Hard Rock Cafe India completed 10th anniversary, and collaborated with the government of Nagaland to promote home talent from the region. Is Nagaland next?

Since the onset of its journey in India, the cafe has been host to bands like Hoobastank, The Aristocrats, Switchfoot, Saving Abel, Puddle of Mudd, Outlandish, The Vamps and artists like Armin Van Burren, Paul Van Dyke, Bob Sinclar and Jay Sean among many. As India has the most diversified and richest musical heritage in the world, HRC Kolkata will be a new den for the music lovers to express their love and fondness for their Indian roots. Also, this will add to the eclectic slate of live music offerings in Kolkata.

We tried contacting JSM Corporation Co-Founder and Executive Director, Jay Singh, but couldn’t get through as he is travelling. Wait for the official announcement!

Hard Rock Cafe India Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata City of Joy Live music Kolkata
