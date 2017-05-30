RadioandMusic
News |  30 May 2017 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

Disha Patani's fiery moves grab Jason Derulo’s attention

MUMBAI: Jason Derulo's song 'Swalla' is a big hit and every soul on this planet has been grooving to this number. Social circuit is overflowing with videos of fans dances to ‘Swalla’, but out of all Bollywood actress, Disha Patani grabbed the international star's attention.

Patani, who made the Indian audience go gaga over her moves in ‘Befikra’, is now making the heads turn internationally. Patani is an amazing dancer and her Instagram account proves it. Her Instagram account is filled with her ‘cool’ yet too ‘hot’ to handle dance moves.

The actress has danced on various songs of international artiste like Beyonce too, but her dance upload on ‘Swalla’ is just too hot. Her moves are too perfect to be pointed.

Derula came across the post and without waiting for a minute he instantly replied with emoticons of fire. Check the post below.

Check out the song below to know why her video has turned so viral

So finally it's here dancing with my hottyyy @dimplevganguly choreography @jojogomezxo #swalla #nickiminaj#jasonderulo

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

