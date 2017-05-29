My biggest achievement is recording 'Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi' in 20 minutes: Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: She gained fame with Bollywood tracks 'Beda Paar' and 'Lag Gayi Lottery' from 'Fukrey' and since then there has been no looking back for talented singer, Tarannum Malik. She recently, made heads turn with ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ track ‘Gabru Ready To Mingle’. This year the singer has given a hit in ‘Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi’ from ‘Guest Iin London’.

Along with Tarannum, ‘Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi’ has been sung by Raghav Sachar, who also happens to be the composer of this song. The lyrics are penned by Kumar.

Talking about her experience of working with Sachar, she said, “Every moment was fun since it's such an energetic song, I would burst out dancing in the studio itself because it’s such a foot tapping number. My biggest achievement is completing this song in 20 minutes.”

On having bagged the project Malik stated, “I am thankful to Raghav Sachar for making me a part of this song. We have together in the past and he knows my work well. So, one fine day, he called to offer ‘Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi’. Back then, I was completely unaware of the project, but I heard the song and it was such an upbeat track.”

Singing these days is no more limited to a particular genre or region. It's art and going by its essence the artists go where it takes them. Malik has been following a similar path. She has sung for a Marathi film ‘Taleem’ and a Punjabi single ‘La Layee Mundri’. The Punjabi song happens to be a tribute to famous Punjabi singer Ranjit Kaur. “I have become pretty popular in Punjab because of a lot of my recent songs. Since I am doing many Punjabi movies, I thought of coming with a Punjabi single,” added Malik.

Malik did not have an easy time sustaining in the music industry. Entering the industry was a task in itself. Her strong will power and confidence helped her start her career with great opportunities. “I have been in the music industry since past 12 years and seen the ups and downs of the industry too. The struggle period was difficult but I want to thank God and Anand Raj Anand sir, who gave me my break in ‘Chahat Ek Nasha’ in 2005,” said Malik.

Malik who has worked with music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ram Sampath wishes to work with A. R. Rahman, Vishal Shekhar, Salim-Sulaiman and Pritam.

The singer’s upcoming projects include ‘Flat 211’ releasing on 2 June, ‘Guest Iin London’, ‘Super Singh’. She recently recorded songs for Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Love Per Square Foot’ and Rohit Shetty's ‘Golmaal 4’.