Hard Kaur is back with a party song 'Jhumka Gira Re'

MUMBAI: Indo-British rapper Hard Kaur, who is best known for her party hits 'Ek Glassy' and 'Move your body’ is all set to recreate the magic with her latest single 'Jhumka Gira Re' in association with Saregama India. Music has been given by the world renowned Delhi Based music director Mix Singh. The song will release on 31 May 2017 on Saregama.

Hard Kaur’s new song ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ is a unique blend of dancehall and reggae. This song brings out the newer side of hard Kaur as she has attempted to put forward something very different from what she has done in the past. Hard Kaur is the first female Indian rapper and has a number of groovy party hits to her credit. This foot-tapping version is a tribute to the embodiment of how the golden era of Bollywood music was built on strong fundamentals.

Extremely kicked about her newest venture Hard Kaur said, “I'm super excited to drop this record. I like this track lyrically as it is a pop track. My fans and friends have been demanding a party song and I'm proud to give this to them."

The ‘Sherni’ of Bollywood has always made her presence felt with her strong voice and has collaborated with singers like Jazzy B, Anirudh Ravichander, Aman Trikha, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Jasbir Jassi and many others in the past.

Saregama is a prolific music company with an exhaustive collection of some of the most iconic Bollywood music albums spanning across genres, languages and artists. Saregama is constantly trying to reinvent by repackaging and reinterpreting its massive collection of evergreen songs infused with new age electronic fusion beats to delight the music lovers.