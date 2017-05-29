Everyone should reaffirm their marriage: Ozzy Osbourne

MUMBAI: Singer Ozzy Osbourne, who has renewed his wedding vows with wife Sharon, considers it to be a new beginning, and feels everyone should reaffirm their marriage.

The couple have been pictured in Hello! magazine at the family celebration here earlier this month, reports mirror.co.uk.

Ozzy, 68, said the ceremony at The Wynn hotel after 34 years of marriage was his idea.

"This is a new beginning. I think everyone should reaffirm their marriage," he told the magazine.

"I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed. I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds."

Sharon, 64, had previously said she wanted to renew their vows after revelations of his affair with ­hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

She said: "I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known and everybody was laughing at me."

But Sharon added: "Ozzy and I are interwoven."

Last year, Ozzy revealed he was having therapy for "sex addiction".

They married in 1982, and first renewed their vows on New Year's Eve, 2002.

