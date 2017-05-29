RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 May 2017 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Everyone should reaffirm their marriage: Ozzy Osbourne

MUMBAI: Singer Ozzy Osbourne, who has renewed his wedding vows with wife Sharon, considers it to be a new beginning, and feels everyone should reaffirm their marriage.

The couple have been pictured in Hello! magazine at the family celebration here earlier this month, reports mirror.co.uk.

Ozzy, 68, said the ceremony at The Wynn hotel after 34 years of marriage was his idea.

"This is a new beginning. I think everyone should reaffirm their marriage," he told the magazine.

"I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed. I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds."

Sharon, 64, had previously said she wanted to renew their vows after revelations of his affair with ­hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

She said: "I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known and everybody was laughing at me."

But Sharon added: "Ozzy and I are interwoven."

Last year, Ozzy revealed he was having therapy for "sex addiction".

They married in 1982, and first renewed their vows on New Year's Eve, 2002.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ozzy Osbourne Sharon Osbourne
Related news
News | 17 Apr 2017

Simon Cowell planning 'The X Factor' spin-off for rejects

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Cowell is reportedly planning a spin-off of his singing reality show 'The X Factor'.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2015

Motorhead frontman Lemmy dead at 70

MUMBAI: Ian Fraser Kilmister, who is popularly known as rockband Motorhead vocalist and bassist Lemmy, died of “extremely aggressive” cancer in Los Angeles. He was 70. He passed away on Monday.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2015

Motorhead's Phil Taylor dead at 61; music community mourns his passing

MUMBAI: Former Motorhead drummer, Phil Taylor, has passed away aged 61 due to a prolonged illness. His friend and former Motorhead band-mate Eddie Clarke issued a statement confirming the musician’s demise. "My dear friend and brother passed away last night.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2015

Rammstein, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden announced as Download Festival headliners

MUMBAI: The 2016 edition of the annual British Rock and Heavy Metal festival – Download Festival, held in the city of Leicestershire – will have German metal band Rammstein take the main stage on day one (10 June).

read more
News | 10 Oct 2015

Ozzy Osbourne 'spies' on neighbours

MUMBAI: Singer Ozzy Osbourne flies drones over his neighbours' homes. The rock band Black Sabbath star and his wife Sharon Osbourne enjoy 'spying' on the nearby residents to 'see what they're all up to', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mastiii announces 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates

MUMBAI: Mastiii has continued to retain its dominance in the music and youth arena for over two read more

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

Press Releases
Red FM's RJ Raunac celebrates his victory with his listeners
,

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac aka Bauaa from 93.5 Red FM recently won the Popular RJ of the Year by people’sread more

News
Radio City returns with Gig City S2

MUMBAI: Radio City is back with Season 2 of Gig City, live radio concert.read more

top# 5 articles

1
My biggest achievement is recording 'Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi' in 20 minutes: Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: She gained fame with Bollywood tracks 'Beda Paar' and 'Lag Gayi Lottery' from 'Fukrey' and since then there has been no looking back for...read more

2
Tattai Tattai song from 'Phullu' released

MUMBAI: Tattai Tattai song from the movie ‘Phullu’ released today. Song is picturised on Sharib Hashmi and Jyotii Sethi. The music is by Vickky...read more

3
Justin Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' is breaking records worldwide

MUMBAI: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's ‘Despacito’ featuring Justin Bieber continues to crown the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive...read more

4
Muzik247 releases 'The Destination' sung by Ranjini Jose

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the music video titled 'The Destination'. It features a...read more

5
Gomez dances, lip syncs to The Weeknd's songs

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez supported her boyfriend and singer The Weeknd during his show here as part of his ‘Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour’....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group