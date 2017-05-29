RadioandMusic
News |  29 May 2017 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Charlotte Church expecting third child

MUMBAI: Singer Charlotte Church has announced that she is expecting her third child.

Church shared the news with her fans while performing here on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

While displaying her growing baby bump, the 31-year-old put a hand on her stomach as she belted out her songs.

However, she didn't share further details, including the child's father.

Church, who was previously engaged to rugby player Gavin Henson, has daughter Ruby and son Dexter with him.

The pair called off their engagement in May 2010. She began dating musician Jonathan Powell later that year.

(Source: IANS)

