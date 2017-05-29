RadioandMusic
News |  29 May 2017

Abhijeet back to Twitter with new account

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, whose verified account on Twitter was suspended over offensive and sexist remarks last week, on Monday returned to the micro-blogging site with a new handle. He says anti-nationals can't stop his voice.

Twitter on 23 May suspended Abhijeet's account over sexist and offensive remarks targeted at some women users, particularly JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid.

In a video posted on his new account, Abhijeet says: "People are trying to suppress my voice. I am against those who try to speak against the nation and the Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account.

"Till the time my verified account is not active, please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation."

An accompanying post with the video read: "Vande Mataram. I am back. Anti-nationals can't stop my voice, salute to Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account, rest are fake."

(Source:IANS)

