Want to know what's trending musically this week? Check our list

MUMBAI: And, we are back with a curated list of this week’s trending songs! Even if you are not going out clubbing or just chilling at home, you just need a pair of headphones and you know which songs to put on. Check out the weekend tracks which are ruling the charts

Radio - Tubelight

Song: Radio

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Kamaal khan, Amit mishra

Music Label: Sony Music India

Listen to it here:

Main Tera Boyfriend - Raabta

Song: Main Tera Boyfriend

Singer: Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros

Lyrics: Kumaar

Programmed By: Sourav Roy

Mixed and Mastered By: Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay)

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to it here:

O Saathi - Movie Shab

Song: O Saathi

Singer: Arijit Singh

Music Director: Mithoon

Lyrics by: Mithoon

Music Label: Tips

Listen to it here:

Sun Le Zara Song: Flint J

Song: Sun Le Zara

Singer: Flint J

Music Director: Atif Ali

Lyrics: Flint J / Atif ALi

Video Director: Fadi Khan

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to it here:

Teri Yaadon Mein - Behen Hogi Teri

Song: Teri Yaadon Mein

Composed by: Yash Narvekar

Singers: Yasser Desai, Pawni Pandey and Yash Narvekar

Lyricist: Yash Narvekar and Amit Dhanani

Listen to it here:

Shiddat - Sweetiee Weds NRI

Song: Shiddat

Singer: Armaan Malik

Music Director: Raaj Aashoo

Additional Vocals: Priyanka Negi, Seepi Jha, Bhuvan Ahuja

Lyrics: Shakeel Azmi

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to it here:

Tashreef- Bank Chor

Song: Tashreef

Singer: Rochak Kohli

Composer: Rochak kohli

Lyricist: Adheesh Verma

Programed, Mixed and Mastered By: Bharat Goel

Music Label: YRF Music

Listen to it here:

Malang - Dobaara

Song: Malang

Movie: Dobaara

Singers: Tasha Tah and RaOol

Music: Macks Wolf and RaOol

Lyricist: Tasha Tah and RaOol

Listen to it here:

Baby Marvake Maanegi - Zero to Infinity

Song: Baby Marvake Maanegik

Singer and Rap: Raftaar

Lyricist: Raftaar

Composer: Raftaar

Music: Blackout

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Listen to it here: