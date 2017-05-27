RadioandMusic
News |  27 May 2017 15:03 |  By RnMTeam

Paris Jackson mistaken as homeless

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's daughter Paris was referred to as a "homeless person" ahead of a photo shoot.

The model shared the experience on Twitter.

"One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says, 'Homeless people aren't allowed in this area'," Paris wrote on Twitter, reported etonline.com

She didn't open up about what happened after the incident and instead retweeted musician Nahko's reply to her, which read: "You're home free, not homeless."

Paris has signed a contract with IMG Models, and she also made her acting debut by guest starring on Fox's ‘Star’.

(Source:IANS)

