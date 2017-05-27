RadioandMusic
News |  27 May 2017 10:31 |  By RnMTeam

No bad blood with Jay Z, Beyonce, says Ora

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora says there's no "bad blood" with Jay Z and his wife and singer Beyonce Knowles after suing the rapper's Roc Nation label.

"The truth is, it was a respectful separation. It is a very respectful separation and there is no bad blood whatsoever, 150 per cent," she said about leaving the label, reports mirror.co.uk.

In 2015, Ora, who signed to the label in 2008 but only released one album, filed a lawsuit claiming the company's change in direction led to her being forgotten about.

The following year, the 26-year-old star reportedly reached an out of court settlement and she went on to sign with Atlantic Records.

"I'd hug Beyonce if we bumped into each other. There is always just smiles and love, I mean, from every direction, honestly," Ora said to The Sun newspaper.

(Source: IANS)

