News |  27 May 2017 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar croons another party anthem

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar has given one hit after another to the industry with songs like ‘Aao Raja’ and ‘Manali Trance’. And she is all set to drop another party number.

Kakkar has lent voice to the party anthem ‘Talli Talli’ that is a part of Rajesh Bakshi’s upcoming film ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’.                                                                                                                       

‘Cheez Badi’ singer recently recorded this song with Deep Mani. The lyrics of the track are written by Kumar and composed by Meet Brothers. As the name suggests the song will be another dance number.

Also Read: 'Mile Ho Tum Humko' achieves a million YouTube likes

 

Neha Kakkar Aao Raja Malani Trance Talli Talli Rajesh Bakshi Veerey Ki Wedding
