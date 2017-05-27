RadioandMusic
News |  27 May 2017

Garrix is completely hands on: Troye Sivan

The two have released a single, ‘There for you’, with an accompanying video. It has been produced, mixed and mastered by Garrix and co-written by Garrix and Sivan.

Sivan said in a statement: "Working with Martin has been such an incredible experience. He puts every bit of himself into everything he does and is completely hands on. I'm so proud of what we've created together on 'There for you'."

The documentary style video for ‘There for you’ was shot in San Francisco.

Garrix said: "I"ve been so fortunate to work with such an incredible artist like Troye on this record. I've been a fan for ages and he had an idea for this record, sent it over and the rest is history. He's a true artiste and on top of that, a good friend."

‘There for you’ is the follow up to Garrix's'hit ‘Scared to be lonely’ with singer Dua Lipa.

(Source: IANS)

Troye Sivan Martin Garrix There for you Dua Lipa
