DJ Chetas to expand his music school in Delhi

MUMBAI: DJ Chetas, who will be coming together with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam very soon, is en route towards expanding his school of music in Delhi. DJ Chetas's School of Music is power-driven by DJ Chetas and the school has been doing really well.

In a conversation with Radioandmusic.com, Chetas shared, “We keep doing crash courses in other cities. Currently, we teach DJing and music production, I want to expand this to sound engineering, instruments and vocal training too very soon. I am also working on putting together a permanent setup in Delhi soon.”

He said, he has never used laptops and believes that a DJ is responsible to make an audience dance. Chetas is also getting into music production and he is almost there along with Lijo Georgem aka DJ Lijo. Have a glimpse of the dream studio set up:

DJ Chetas, will be playing at Imagica, celebrating its fourth-anniversary bash with DJ Anish Sood, MH43 India and Aflatunes. Chetas will headline the anniversary bash and the supporting act will be by DJ Anish Sood.

