RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 May 2017 10:29 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for charity show

MUMBAI: American pop singer Ariana Grande told fans she plans to return to Manchester where her sell-out concert Monday ended with Britain's worst terrorist act for 12 years.

Media in Britain reported on Friday that Grande has promised that she will return to Manchester following the terror attack to spend time with her fans and to "have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families", Xinhua news agency reported.

Grande announced her intentions in a letter posted online in what was her first public response to the bombing.

In her message, Grande called on her fans to have courage following the attacks, and expressed a deep sense of sorrow for those lost and the families who are mourning their loved ones following what she described as a heinous attack.

"Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us," she said.

Terror struck Monday at the end of Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena as some 20,000 fans were starting to leave.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb strapped to his body in the foyer area, killing 22 persons and injuring 116 others.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Ariana Grande Manchester Arena benefit concert
Related news
News | 26 May 2017

JLo, Backstreet Boys to perform in Vegas despite terror threats

MUMBAI: Singers Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the musical band Backstreet Boys will perform here despite terror threats.

read more
News | 25 May 2017

Miley Cyrus dedicates song to Ariana Grande

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on TV show ‘The Voice’ to singer Ariana Grande and the victims of the suspected terrorist attack after Grandes gig at Manchester Arena. The attack took place on Monday.

read more
News | 24 May 2017

Manchester bomber was not 'acting alone': UK Home Secretary

MUMBAI: The suicide bomber who attacked a Manchester concert was likely to have been working with other terrorists but was only known to the security services "up to a point", British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Wednesday.

read more
News | 24 May 2017

IS claims Manchester concert attack that killed 22

MUMBAI : The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb blast that tore through a crowd of fans leaving an Ariana Grande pop concert in the Manchester Arena, killing 22 persons.

read more
News | 23 May 2017

Indian Music Industry condemns Ariana Grande concert blast

MUMBAI: The world woke up to an extremely shocking piece of information today, the Ariana Grande concert blast. The Manchester Arena explosion that is being considered to be a terrorist attack by the police took 19 lives and injured 59 people.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

Press Releases
Red FM's RJ Raunac celebrates his victory with his listeners
,

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac aka Bauaa from 93.5 Red FM recently won the Popular RJ of the Year by people’sread more

News
Radio City returns with Gig City S2

MUMBAI: Radio City is back with Season 2 of Gig City, live radio concert.read more

News
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has read more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Chetas and Atif Aslam collaborate on a new project

MUMBAI: Well, this couldn’t be better! Pakistani pop singer, Atif Aslam who has numerous chartbusters in his sack, is all set to collaborate with DJ...read more

2
Beauties in traditional

MUMBAI: Traditional clothes are a wardrobe essential for every man and woman. You may love wearing western clothes but it is essential to stay...read more

3
No bad blood with Jay Z, Beyonce, says Ora

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora says there's no "bad blood" with Jay Z and his wife and singer Beyonce Knowles after suing the rapper's Roc Nation label. "...read more

4
L'Tric enlists Todd Terry to remix 'The Way Your Are'

MUMBAI: Australian duo L’Tric enlist Grammy-nominated American DJ and producer Todd Terry to remix their latest single ‘The Way You Are’. Todd Terry’...read more

5
Garrix is completely hands on: Troye Sivan

The two have released a single, ‘There for you’, with an accompanying video. It has been produced, mixed and mastered by Garrix and co-written by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group