T-Series tweets against the allegation laid by J-Star

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film ‘Raabta’ has already got into many controversies and the recent topic of debate is the music right of ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’.

The song ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ that has already topped the playlist with its sensuous sound and appealing screen presence of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kirti Soni might now have to face soon legal issues.

J-Star aka Jagdeep Singh recently went on social media blaming T-Series for allegedly re-creating his song ‘Na Na Na Na’ without his permission.

This is what he wrote on Facebook: “T-Series Music Company has used my track 'Na Na Na Na' for #Raabta movie promotional track 'Mai Tera Boyfriend' without my consent.”

As per J-Star’s manager, T-Series and J-star were in talks about recreating ‘Na Na Na Na’ but due to some reasons the talks did not continue and the label created a song without informing them.

However, T-Series disagree with the allegation. In fact, the label went on to narrate its side of the story on Twitter stating that the song is recreated from ‘Girl Friend Boy Friend’ a song released by them in 2007.

Check the tweet below :

Real story of 'MaIn Tera Boyfriend' ~ Raabta.

J-Star, please stop misleading people. pic.twitter.com/GWENRY96eR — TSeries (@TSeries) May 25, 2017

T-Series seem to have twisted the tale, but will J-Star take the silent route is something that only time will tell.