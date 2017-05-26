RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2017 20:32 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series tweets against the allegation laid by J-Star

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film ‘Raabta’ has already got into many controversies and the recent topic of debate is the music right of ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’.

The song ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ that has already topped the playlist with its sensuous sound and appealing screen presence of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kirti Soni might now have to face soon legal issues.

J-Star aka Jagdeep Singh recently went on social media blaming T-Series for allegedly re-creating his song ‘Na Na Na Na’ without his permission.

This is what he wrote on Facebook: “T-Series Music Company has used my track 'Na Na Na Na' for #Raabta movie promotional track 'Mai Tera Boyfriend' without my consent.”

As per J-Star’s manager, T-Series and J-star were in talks about recreating ‘Na Na Na Na’ but due to some reasons the talks did not continue and the label created a song without informing them.

However, T-Series disagree with the allegation. In fact, the label went on to narrate its side of the story on Twitter stating that the song is recreated from ‘Girl Friend Boy Friend’ a song released by them in 2007.

Check the tweet below :

T-Series seem to have twisted the tale, but will J-Star take the silent route is something that only time will tell.

Tags
Raabta Main Tera Boyfriend Dinesh Vijan Sushant Singh Rajput Kirti Soni J-Star T-Series
Related news
News | 25 May 2017

Neha Kakkar's voice brings smile to my face: Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon says singer Neha Kakkar's voice brings smile to her face.

read more
News | 19 May 2017

I don’t think I could have asked for something better: Nikhita Gandhi on 'Raabta'

MUMBAI: Destiny takes you where you’re meant to be and Nikhita Gandhi was destined to be a singer. Well, the artiste who made her Bollywood debut with Pritam’s remake track ‘Raabta’ had no plans of getting into singing.

read more
News | 19 May 2017

Sachin-Jigar rope in Hungarian Studio Orchestra for 'Raabta'

MUMBAI: Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar have roped in the Hungarian Studio Orchestra for the coming film "Raabta", starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

read more
News | 16 May 2017

Pritam walks out of 'Raabta'

MUMBAI : Music composer Pritam on Monday announced he has walked out of Bollywood project ‘Raabta’ after its producer expressed an interest to have an ‘outside song’ in the album.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

'Mera Highway Star' crosses 10 million views

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar, Khushali Kumar and Raftaar's famous song 'Mera Highway Star' crosses 10 million views in just one month of its release.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

Press Releases
Red FM's RJ Raunac celebrates his victory with his listeners
,

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac aka Bauaa from 93.5 Red FM recently won the Popular RJ of the Year by people’sread more

News
Radio City returns with Gig City S2

MUMBAI: Radio City is back with Season 2 of Gig City, live radio concert.read more

News
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has read more

top# 5 articles

1
JLo, Backstreet Boys to perform in Vegas despite terror threats

MUMBAI: Singers Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the musical band Backstreet Boys will perform here despite terror threats. Security will be tightened...read more

2
'Mile Ho Tum Humko' achieves a million YouTube likes

MUMBAI: Kakkar siblings have created a digital history. Their song ‘Mile Ho Tum Humko’ has crossed a 'million likes' on YouTube. We’ve heard of...read more

3
T-Series tweets against the allegation laid by J-Star

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film ‘Raabta’ has already got into many controversies and the recent topic of debate is the music right of ‘Main Tera...read more

4
Alan Walker teases upcoming 'Unmasked' documentary series

MUMBAI: Alan Walker is still blazing a trail across the globe with his distinct sound and enigmatic persona and is not showing any signs of slowing...read more

5
RJ Abhilash's on mission to help Sachin's fan

MUMBAI: In our country, cricket is intrinsically linked to our self-pride. We call cricket an alternate religion. It is a given, then, that an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group