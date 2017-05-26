RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2017 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Madonna is amazing: Zac Efron

MUMBAI: It seems Zac Efron has a star crush on Madonna. The actor says the singer is amazing and captivating.

Efron appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Wednesday to promote ‘Baywatch’, which also stars Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. He opened up about the night he hung out with Madonna at an MMA fight at Madison Square Garden, reports pagesix.com.

Efron noted Madonna was ‘legit into the fight’ and ‘having the time of her life’.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked, "Is it possible that she was trying to have sex with you? Madonna is an irresistible person. When she sets her sights on someone, there's no escaping", Efron said he "couldn't confirm or deny" Madonna's potential motives.

The 29-year-old actor said: "I'll tell you one thing -- Madonna was lovely. She is amazing. She just is amazing. She's rad. I guess you can say she tapped me."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Zac Efron Madonna Priyanka Chopra Baywatch Jimmy Kimmel Live
Related news
News | 11 May 2017

Madonna's a movie killer: Patti LuPone

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna's acting ability has been slammed by actress Patti LuPone, who believes the former cannot act and is a total 'movie killer'.

read more
News | 09 May 2017

Madonna poses nude

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna chose to strip completely naked for her latest Instagram post. The 58 year-old, who shot to fame in the 1980s, did some skin show in a post on May 7, reports mirror.co.uk. The image, which she later deleted, showed her sunbathing.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2017

Madonna biopic in the works

MUMBAI: Universal is developing singer Madonna's biopic titled 'Blonde Ambition'. The studio has picked up rights to Elyse Hollander's ‘Blonde Ambition’ screenplay about Madonna's first album, reports variety.com.

read more
News | 04 Apr 2017

Playback singers can't be replaced by actors: Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for a song in her upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', says though actors are going behind the mic to sing more often, they cannot replace playback singers.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2017

Victoria Beckham back to singing

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, who became a sensation as part of girls group Spice Girls in the early 1990s, returned to her singing roots with the 'Carpool Karaoke' session of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

Press Releases
Red FM's RJ Raunac celebrates his victory with his listeners
,

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac aka Bauaa from 93.5 Red FM recently won the Popular RJ of the Year by people’sread more

News
Radio City returns with Gig City S2

MUMBAI: Radio City is back with Season 2 of Gig City, live radio concert.read more

News
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has read more

top# 5 articles

1
T-Series tweets against the allegation laid by J-Star

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film ‘Raabta’ has already got into many controversies and the recent topic of debate is the music right of ‘Main Tera...read more

2
Fatherhood changed my life: Liam Payne

UMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says his life changed forever when he became father to his son, Bear, whom he has with his girlfriend Cheryl. The ‘Strip...read more

3
Adlabs Imagica to celebrate anniversary with DJ Chetas and DJ Anish Sood

MUMBAI: Adlabs Imagica will be celebrating its fourth anniversary bash with DJ Chetas, DJ Anish Sood, MH43 India and Aflatunes. Chetas will headline...read more

4
Singer Konark Sarangi launches 'Ghar Jaana Hai'

MUMBAI: On the shores of the Arabian Sea at the picturesque Sun n Sand Hotel in Juhu, unfolded a beautiful musical phenomenon. ‘Ghar Jaana Hai’, sung...read more

5
Katy Perry pays tribute to Manchester terror attack victims

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry stopped her London concert to pay tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack. Perry gathered the attention of her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group