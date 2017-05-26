RadioandMusic
News |  26 May 2017 19:51

Katy Perry pays tribute to Manchester terror attack victims

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry stopped her London concert to pay tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Perry gathered the attention of her audience by telling the 200-person capacity Water Rats venue how hard this week has been, here, on Thursday, reports billboard.com.

"It was hard for you guys, I know that, it was hard for me, because we all love music. We're all listening to the same music. You think about it and you think, 'That's my friend, that's my sister, that's my brother, that's my cousin, that's the person that loves music'. It's awful," she said.

"Whatever you can do to help, you should. If you can't do anything, that's fine. But what you should do is not let them win. They can never take that part away from us ever," Perry added.

Perry then proceeded to lead a moment of silence to mourn the lives lost in the Manchester attack, which killed 22 individuals and injured 59.

(Source:IANS)

