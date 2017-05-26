JLo, Backstreet Boys to perform in Vegas despite terror threats

MUMBAI: Singers Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the musical band Backstreet Boys will perform here despite terror threats.

Security will be tightened for the concert after the bombing that took place at singer Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester in the Manchester arena in the United Kingdom which killed 22 people.

Dion and Lopez are all set to perform this weekend, whereas the Backstreet Boys will be performing next month, reports TMZ.

(Source:IANS)