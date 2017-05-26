Javed Ali's new song an ode to love

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali, known for tracks like ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Tum Tak’, has released a new single ‘Rangreziya’, which is a tribute to love.

The video for the song, unveiled on Thursday, features Javed with actress Neetha Shetty.

"Neetha Shetty is a talented actress, and has helped me ease into the process of production for shooting the video, while also contributing in making it a wonderful experience for me," Javed said at the Hungama office here where he gave the first glimpse of the song.

Apart from working on singles, the 34-year-old singer has also done playback singing. However, stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan haven't sung to his songs on-screen.

Javed said: "I have sung songs for several actors in movies, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Unfortunately, even after singing songs for their movies like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Raees', the two actors have not lip-synced them on screen. Due of sir Yash Chopra's sudden demise, 'Saanson ke', was also not picturised as planned."

