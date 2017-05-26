RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2017 20:12 |  By RnMTeam

Fatherhood changed my life: Liam Payne

UMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says his life changed forever when he became father to his son, Bear, whom he has with his girlfriend Cheryl.

The ‘Strip that down’ singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their son Bear Grey Payne two months ago. Payne says his life changed when the baby looked into his eyes for the first time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever," he told Australian radio show ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’.

The 23-year-old says he did struggle a little when he first entered fatherhood, as he had never had any younger siblings and therefore he had no idea how to change a nappy.

"When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy. I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on. It's not something I would partake as a hobby. I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it's your responsibility."

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Liam Payne Strip that down Cheryl Bear Grey Payne
Related news
News | 23 May 2017

Payne can't trust bandmates to babysit son

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says he can't rely on his former One Direction band members to babysit his son Bear. Payne and singer Cheryl became parents to Bear in March.

read more
News | 22 May 2017

Liam Payne didn't like Harry Style's debut single

MUMBAI : Singer Liam Payne says he is not a fan of his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles debut single ‘Sign Of The Times’. He says it is "not something" he would listen to.

read more
News | 19 May 2017

Cheryl's ex refuses to congratulate her on motherhood

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryls former husband and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini refused to speak about his former wife's baby with One Direction star Liam Payne at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

read more
News | 18 May 2017

Liam Payne wants another One Direction album

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne thinks One Direction fans deserve another album from the boy-band. The 23-year-old wrote half of a record that was never heard or played live, which he feels ‘deserves’ to be shared with their loyal fans, known as Directioners, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 17 May 2017

Liam Payne wears 'missus' Cheryl's trousers to event

MUMBAI: One Direction star Liam Payne called singer Cheryl his "missus" and flaunted her pair of trousers at a promotional event for his new album here.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

Press Releases
Red FM's RJ Raunac celebrates his victory with his listeners
,

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac aka Bauaa from 93.5 Red FM recently won the Popular RJ of the Year by people’sread more

News
Radio City returns with Gig City S2

MUMBAI: Radio City is back with Season 2 of Gig City, live radio concert.read more

News
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has read more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Konark Sarangi launches 'Ghar Jaana Hai'

MUMBAI: On the shores of the Arabian Sea at the picturesque Sun n Sand Hotel in Juhu, unfolded a beautiful musical phenomenon. ‘Ghar Jaana Hai’, sung...read more

2
Katy Perry pays tribute to Manchester terror attack victims

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry stopped her London concert to pay tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack. Perry gathered the attention of her...read more

3
New music from Fifth Harmony coming soon

MUMBAI: Fifth Harmony is about to bless us with new music, and its happening sooner than we thought. When a reporter asked Normani if the group plans...read more

4
T-Series tweets against the allegation laid by J-Star

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film ‘Raabta’ has already got into many controversies and the recent topic of debate is the music right of ‘Main Tera...read more

5
RJ Abhilash's on mission to help Sachin's fan

MUMBAI: In our country, cricket is intrinsically linked to our self-pride. We call cricket an alternate religion. It is a given, then, that an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group