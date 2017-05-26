Fatherhood changed my life: Liam Payne

UMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says his life changed forever when he became father to his son, Bear, whom he has with his girlfriend Cheryl.

The ‘Strip that down’ singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their son Bear Grey Payne two months ago. Payne says his life changed when the baby looked into his eyes for the first time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever," he told Australian radio show ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’.

The 23-year-old says he did struggle a little when he first entered fatherhood, as he had never had any younger siblings and therefore he had no idea how to change a nappy.

"When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy. I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on. It's not something I would partake as a hobby. I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it's your responsibility."

(Source:IANS)