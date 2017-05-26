RadioandMusic
News |  26 May 2017 20:17 |  By RnMTeam

Adlabs Imagica to celebrate anniversary with DJ Chetas and DJ Anish Sood

MUMBAI: Adlabs Imagica will be celebrating its fourth anniversary bash with DJ Chetas, DJ Anish Sood, MH43 India and Aflatunes. Chetas will headline the anniversary bash and the supporting act will be by DJ Anish Sood. The new artistes to receive an opportunity to step into Adlabs are MH43 India and Aflatunes.

The headliner DJ Chetas will be playing 'Bollywood fused with electronic' on the day. "A combination of the two factors the Indian audiences love the most currently, soulful Bollywood vocals (because we love to sing along) and powerful EDM drops (That's where the adrenaline kicks in). I enjoy soul in my music which is why I keep using elements like a violin, flute, sitar, etc in the music and even on the live show,” said Chetas.

Chetas has performed at various gigs and they have been amazing. Talking about his performance at Adlabs Imagica he said, “I remember playing at Aquamagica once and that has been one of my most favourite gigs till date. I am really looking forward to all the rides after my set since this is the only time in the year that I get to visit and of course we've put together a massive production with state of the art special effects which will leave the crowd amazed. My playlist has all my unreleased mixes which I will premiere at Imagica for the first time.”

The band that has recently entered the business is MH43 India from Navi Mumbai. A team of four started their live performance journey by performing at college festivals and competitions. Now, they have elevated themselves to performing at mainstream gigs.

Their music is a mix of old indie music with a touch of metallic and other sounds. “We create music where we can connect to people and them singing along with us. We do not only play ‘music music music’ like others,” said Keyoor Karadhkhedkar, the vocalist of MH43 India.

In spite of performing with headliners like DJ Chetas and DJ Anish Sood, the band is not at all nervous. The reason is their confidence and experience. The band has faced various situations on stage and tackled them all, thus, their confidence level is high.

The other band to be performing at the bash is Aflatunes an unconventional 'no instrument' strictly voice box powered band. The band that consists of seven musicians who have a common belief: 'There is no greater instrument than the voice' is thankful to Imagica for giving it the platform. And they will be returning the favor by giving an energetic performance. “We are going to be in our element since we love to party on stage. The crowd is going to be all geared up for an amazing celebration making us want to radiate back the same energy, but two times more to match the adrenaline that tags along with a thrilling entertainment destination as Imagica,” said Aflatunes vocalist and manager Ruchee Varghese.

We wish Adlabs Imagica very Happy Anniversary.

