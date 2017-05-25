RJ Abhilash's on mission to help Sachin's fan

MUMBAI: In our country, cricket is intrinsically linked to our self-pride. We call cricket an alternate religion. It is a given, then, that an inherent respect of ardent fans of the sport becomes a part of our mission. Thus, someone like Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary who is such a relentless fan of the Indian cricket needs to be supported.

Chaudhary has dedicated his entire life to the Indian cricket team. He is usually seen cheering for the Indian team by painting his face in tricolour and waving the national flag in the stadium. He has practically become the face of 1.25 billion people who pray for the Indian team to excel in every match they play. Given a choice, he would never miss an Indian match, but he has not been able to travel to all the stadiums.

Amidst all the controversies surrounding Indian Cricket Team's participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, someone whom we all know as Sachin Tendulkar's fan was fighting his own little battle. Sudhir has been selflessly supporting team India for last 16 years, ensuring that the tricolor is omnipresent at the stadium.

His passion for the game took him on a bicycle to Pakistan and Bangladesh and the local compartments of train have been his reliable companion when cricket matches are played in India. With the Champions Trophy just around the corner, Sudhir’s only wish is to unfurl the national flag at Edgbaston when India takes on its arch rival, Pakistan. The only problem - Neither train nor can a bicycle take him there.

On getting to know about this dilemma, RJ, online sensation and actor, Abhilash Thapliyal, decided to arrange for Sudhir’s travel to England. About his association with one of the most ardent fans of Sachin Tendulkar, Abhilash says, “In a country where cricket is treated as a religion, it is disheartening that a diehard fan like Sudhir is not given his due. Sachin has done a lot for the country and there is nothing we can repay him with. Ensuring that passionate ambassadors of the game such as Sudhir are not left in the lurch is perhaps the only way we can pay back to the sport and Sachin.”

Appealing to all cricket fans, Abhilash requests, “I am reaching out to all sports lovers, and not just cricketers and Bollywood stars, to support him. I am doing whatever I can; now it’s your turn.”

This is not the first time Abhilash is creating waves for his generous gesture. He was recently in the news when he helped an ardent Kapil Sharma fan meet the celebrity on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Seems like that was just the beginning!