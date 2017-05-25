RadioandMusic
News |  25 May 2017 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

Rahman records end credit song for 'Viceroy's House' with Shreya

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman is recording the end credits song for the Hindi version of the Gurinder Chadha's ‘Viceroy's House’.

Rahman on Thursday shared a photograph of himself along with singer Shreya Ghoshal on Twitter.

In the image, Rahman is seen sitting in front of a keyboard and is sporting an all-black suit, while Ghoshal, who is in a white-gold ensemble, stands next to him.

"Recording the end credits song for 'Viceroy's House' Hindi version," he captioned the image.

The historical drama stars actress Huma Qureshi, ‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, and late actor Om Puri among others.

(Source: IANS)

