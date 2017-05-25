Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Zaroori Tha' music video crosses 200 million

MUMBAI: 'Zaroori Tha' sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the first ever original non-film music video to cross 200 million views on YouTube/Vevo. This is truly a momentous achievement for Universal Music Group as this is the first original non-film music video to hit 200 million views. `

Ever since it released in June 2014, the single which is a love ballad from the album 'Back 2 Love' has gained attention with the video starring the then- real life couple and Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon. Directed by Rahul Sud, the video has been shot in the picturesque city of Dubai. The two protagonists beautifully tell the tale of a heart wrenching love story that brought out the true meaning of the song’s lyrics.

In a territory dominated by Bollywood films and it’s music videos, it is an outstanding achievement that a non-film music video has received such admiration from viewers across the globe and Universal Music has sustained the popularity ever since it’s release three years ago making it the first of its kind.

Speaking on this significant accomplishment Rahul Sud, Director of the video shared, “Working with Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was a dream that came to reality with ‘Zaroori Tha’ and its stupendous success of 200 million views and still counting speaks for itself.... Thanks to Universal Music and the team for setting the new benchmark in non-film music and music videos in India”

Gauahar Khan commented, “It's an honour to be affiliated with legends, but more humbling for it to be received with so much love. I thank Allah, Rahul Sud our director for casting us, cause Kushal and I loved being in that video and Rahat Sahab for this magical piece of love.”

Kushal Tandon added, “It was an amazing experience to be a part of this music video. I’m extremely happy for Rahat Sir, Rahul and the entire Universal Music team and proud to be part of a project that has reached such a momentous milestone with 200 million views”

An act that is certainly difficult to replicate, Universal Music has truly conquered the non-film music category with a song by a leading musical talent whose work has set him apart from any other.

Check out the song below: