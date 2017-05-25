RadioandMusic
News |  25 May 2017 17:56

Prateek Kuhad wins International Songwriting Competition

MUMBAI: Prateek Kuhad's latest ‘Tum Jab Paas’ demonstrates a collective story about the sweet innocence of love, his ear for melody and ease with themes of love and longing. Prateek, who started the year on a high note, won the 2016 International Songwriting Competition. He bagged the first position in the Folk/Singer-Songwriter category.

People who are not aware The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) is an annual song contest. Its mission is to provide the opportunity for both aspiring and established songwriters to have their songs heard in a professional, international arena. ISC has the most prestigious panel of judges of all the songwriting and music contests in the world, offering exposure and the opportunity to have your songs heard by the most influential decision-makers in the music industry.

Prateek's newest single, ‘Tum Jab Paas’ was released on 24 Apr 2017 on Saavn. The song has minimal sounds with sunny folk arrangements and pop melodies and it will definitely make you feel something truthful and genuine.

Give it a listen:

