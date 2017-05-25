RadioandMusic
Neha Kakkar's voice brings smile to my face: Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon says singer Neha Kakkar's voice brings smile to her face.

Kriti, along with her ‘Raabta’ co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared on children's singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6’, where Neha appears as a mentor alongside singer Javed Ali and Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya.

"There are a very few singers whose smile you can feel through their singing. Every time I hear Neha Kakkar singing, it brings a smile to my face," Kriti said in a statement.

Praising the young contestants on the Zee TV show, Sushant, who got fame through TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’, said: "The purity and innocence with which these kids sang their songs are the qualities that differentiate a great actor from a good actor."

"I once read a book in which the author remarked, ‘An artist should be like a child first', and the kids' performance reminded me of that. I thank Zee TV for my success... Zee is my family, my home who gave me the courage to see the dreams and chase them."

The episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6’ featuring Sushant and Kriti will be aired on Saturday.

(Source: IANS)

Neha Kakkar Kriti Sanon Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6 Sushant Singh Rajput
