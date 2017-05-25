RadioandMusic
News |  25 May 2017 11:18 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus dedicates song to Ariana Grande

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on TV show ‘The Voice’ to singer Ariana Grande and the victims of the suspected terrorist attack after Grandes gig at Manchester Arena.

The attack took place on Monday.

Cyrus took the centre stage during the final of the singing reality show on Tuesday to perform a rendition of her new single ‘Malibu’.

She took a moment to dedicate the performance to the people who were killed in the attack, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I want to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday. Our hearts are with you," Cyrus said.

(Source: IANS)

