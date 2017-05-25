RadioandMusic
News |  25 May 2017 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

'Mile Ho Tum Humko' achieves a million YouTube likes

MUMBAI: Kakkar siblings have created a digital history. Their song ‘Mile Ho Tum Humko’ has crossed a 'million likes' on YouTube. We’ve heard of million “views” but “likes” is a recent trend that is being initiated by the Kakkar clan.

‘Mile Ho Tum Humko’ released under Zee Music Company is composed and penned by Tony and sung by Neha.

"This has happened magically. We created something and it went up to a different level on YouTube. This is hard to believe because the industry has so many great composers and singers but people have loved our work amongst all. I think it is all by the grace of God that what we do together turns up to be a great work," said Tony.

“By the grace of God and Tony's talent, we have managed to do something extraordinary. I am definitely thrilled about this record and I feel extremely happy and proud of Tony for giving me such a beautiful song," said Neha.

Check out the song below:

Neha went on to share an interesting story behind the video - “The video was shot in less than two hours with the budget of less than 15000. What made it special was that it had no celebrity face promoting it and despite that, it reached where it is today.”

The success of their track has motivated this brother-sister duo to work together on some more projects. “Bhai is working on multiple projects now. So, when he feels the time is right and the song will do justice to my talent, we will get together. The next track has to be better than our previous work as there will be expectations,” added Neha.

Sonu Kakkar, Neha and Tony will go on a concert tour within few months. It will be the first time where siblings will travel together internationally for a concert.

“The show is going to be great and it will be a new experience. I don’t think siblings have toured together for a concert in India. People will know a lot about us and our musical lives which we will be sharing on stage,” ended Tony, who is excited about the tour.

Tony Kakkar Neha Kakkar Mile Ho Tum Humko Youtube Zee Music Company
